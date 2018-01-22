Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow announces resignation

Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow announced his resignation Monday.

Barlow held a press conference where he announced his term as a council member would end at 5 p.m. Monday.

In a statement, he said "although I am proud of my service to my constituents and the City, I am deeply ashamed of my conduct leading to my decision to plead guilty to a federal felony charge." Adding, it was in connection with fraudulently converting campaign funds for his personal use during his 2015 re-election campaign.

Barlow's full resignation letter was posted online:

Councilman Barlow's statement. You can watch it here: https://t.co/kWdVxvzLMq pic.twitter.com/lnzCpxZneL — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) January 22, 2018

According to the City of Las Vegas, Barlow was sworn into office in June 2007.

