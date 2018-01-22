Teen killed in northeast Las Vegas park shooting identified

Medical examiners have identified a teen killed in a shooting at a northeast Las Vegas park.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 16-year-old Jovanni Grimes, of Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Police said on Jan. 18, Grimes and his friends met with two suspects at Lewis Family Park near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Police said they were involved in an argument and physical fight which escalated when both Grimes and the suspects fired their guns.

The two suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Police believe the shooting was drug-related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

