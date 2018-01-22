Pair wanted in connection with NLV burglary and Henderson robbery

North Las Vegas police said they need the public's help identifying two burglary suspects.

Police said on Dec. 15, at about 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a burglary of a business in the 6500 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near Interstate 215.

According to police, the two suspects entered the business and stole the entire cash register before leaving out the front door. The register had about $400 to $500 inside and the register costs about $4,000.

The first suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man, with a medium build, light complexion, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a small white-colored skull on the front.

The second suspect was described by police as a Hispanic woman with a small build and light complexion. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the two suspects are also wanted in connection with two robberies in Henderson's jurisdiction.

Police released surveillance video of the two suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

