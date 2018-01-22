Humanoid robot, used in Las Vegas, fired from job in Scotland

Pepper the robot was fired from work in Scotland but is still employed in Las Vegas. (FILE)

Pepper, the humanoid robot has been fired from its job at a grocery store across the pond. You may recognize Pepper as the "Technical Ambassador" at the Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas.

She greets guests on the 23rd floor in the Sky Lobby. Pepper interacts with guests by giving directions and answering property-related questions-all while reading facial, body, and voice cues.

But apparently people in Edinburgh, Scotland weren't too impressed with their version of Pepper. According to multiple sites in the U.K., nicknamed "Fabio" at a Scottish supermarket was fired after one week. Shoppers reportedly got frustrated with Fabio's directions (or rather, its lack of directions). When asked for help finding an item, Fabio would answer with a section of the store but not where the section is located. For example, Fabio only knew beer was in the "alcohol section." But for any help beyond that, people had to speak to real humans.

No word on where Fabio will work after his one week stint at the grocery store. But he could stand to use some career advice from Pepper in Las Vegas. Unveiled in November of 2017, Pepper has more than three months experience at Mandarin Oriental, where she still works daily.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.