West Prep teacher declines interviews after being arrested for lewdness with child

A teacher at West Prep Academy was arrested Friday on lewdness charges.

Records showed Kweku Turkson was arrested on three counts of lewdness with a child under age 14 and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under age 14.

According to the Clark County School District, Turkson is employed as a middle school English teacher. He was hired in August of 2015 and he was assigned to home in October of 2017.

"I shouldn't have to find out on Facebook," parent William McCord said. "The teachers or the principal should be calling everybody at the house."

Students said they were surprised to see his mugshot.

"It's really weird because, most of the time, he would make jokes or mostly be smiling," said eighth-grader Pablo Agustin. "Most of my classmates saw it on the news."

Some students said Mr. Turkson would sometimes make inappropriate jokes, but they never suspected he had inappropriately touched students.

"My favorite teacher got arrested?!" asked sixth-grader Jacquelyne Meza.

"I don't agree with this kind of stuff that he did. I'm disappointed in Mr. Turkson. He said that he was going to show us an example," said sixth-grader Imani Tillman. "I hope Mr. Turkson learns his lesson... hopefully he learns his lesson in jail."

The school district said the investigation is being handled by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a spokesman for the department, would not say whether the victims were boys or girls. He also declined to state how many children were victims.

FOX5 is in the process of petitioning a judge to release more information about the case.

Turkson has declined all jailhouse interviews.

