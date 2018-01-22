West Prep teacher arrested for lewdness

Police arrested Kweku Turkson on charges of lewd acts with a person under 14 years old. Jan. 22,2018 (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.)

A teacher at West Prep Academy was arrested Friday on lewdness charges.

Records showed Kweku Turkson was arrested on three counts of lewdness with a child under age 14 and one count of attempted lewdness with a child under age 14.

According to the Clark County School District, Turkson is employed as a middle school English teacher. He was hired in August of 2015 and he was assigned to home in October of 2017.

The school district said the investigation is being handled by Las Vegas Metro police.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.