Several injured in crash on U.S. 95 in Henderson

Five people were injured in a crash on U.S. 95 on Monday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the incident at 12:17 a.m. and the 95 and Horizon.

Citing initial reports, NHPO said a Ford passenger vehicle was involved in a rollover crash and became fully engulfed in flames.

An 11-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries. There were five people in the vehicle and all were taken to three local hospitals. NHP said everyone is expected to survive.

Southbound 95 was closed for several hours after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

