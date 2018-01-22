Hundreds of animals seized from northeast Las Vegas home

Charges are pending against a homeowner who hoarded hundreds of animals at their home in northeast Las Vegas, Metro police said.

Clark County Animal Control became aware of the situation when a neighbor reported an unattended horse roaming through a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue on Sunday morning.

Animal control picked up the horse in a trailer and shortly after the owner of the horse reached out to them. Animal control responded to the owner's home on the 2700 block of North Gateway Road where they discovered hundreds of animals living in "deplorable conditions," Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A Metro Abuse Animal team arrived at the residence to assist in the situation. A total of 13 horses, 150 roosters and hens, 400 pigeons, four turtles and two guinea pigs were confiscated, according to Lt. Rogers.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.