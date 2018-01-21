National Parks to remain partially open during government shutdown

Congress is working to come up with a deal to fund the government and end the shutdown. While a shutdown normally means federal land is off limits to the public, Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke is changing that.

He decided to keep many national parks open during the government shutdown because he says "tourist spots shouldn't be weaponized." Sec. Zinke says public lands and monuments belong to the people and not the government.

The Bureau of Land Management released a similar statement saying they'll be as accessible as possible and remain open to the public, but with limitations. Visitors centers, public restrooms, and anything that requires federal employees to be present will not be open.

“I think nature's like a really important part of our lives and to have access to that means a lot to a lot of people,” Red Rock climber Claire Brady said.

National park employees will not be available for guidance or help and emergency and rescue services will also be limited.

Congress will vote Monday at 12 p.m. to re-open the government.

