'The Habit' offers freebies to celebrate North Las Vegas location

The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
The federal government shut down at midnight Friday as senators continued to scramble to reach a deal to fund the government.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a "love triangle" shooting that left two people dead and one injured early Saturday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a "love triangle" shooting that left two people dead and one injured early Saturday morning.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced the release of a preliminary report Friday on the 1 October investigation.More >
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced the release of a preliminary report Friday on the 1 October investigation.More >
"This defendant is a predator," prosecutor Kristina Rhoades said of 16 year old Maysen Melton. The teenager is accused of nearly two dozen charges including sexual assault, kidnapping and child porn.More >
"This defendant is a predator," prosecutor Kristina Rhoades said of 16 year old Maysen Melton. The teenager is accused of nearly two dozen charges including sexual assault, kidnapping and child porn.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash Friday evening.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash Friday evening.More >
Las Vegas Metro police investigated a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday evening.More >
Las Vegas Metro police investigated a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday evening.More >
For nearly seven decades, 100-year-old Maria Perry has been watching Las Vegas grow from the kitchen of her valley restaurant.More >
For nearly seven decades, 100-year-old Maria Perry has been watching Las Vegas grow from the kitchen of her valley restaurant.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a casino.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a casino.More >