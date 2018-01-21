'The Habit' offers freebies to celebrate North Las Vegas location

The Habit's popular Charburger with double the meat and melted cheese (The Habit Burger Grill).

A popular California burger chain is expanding yet again. This time in North Las Vegas, according to a release.

The Habit Burger Grill is set to open its sixth location in Southern Nevada. In celebration of the new restaurant, The Habit is hosting a series of events leading up to the grand opening day on Jan. 24 at 1730 East Craig Road.

Burger-lovers can get their hands on a free Charburger, fries and a drink on Jan. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Only the first 200 guests can take advantage of the freebie.

Fans of The Habit can attend other events before the official opening day on Wednesday:

Community Charity Event: Mon., Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Free Habit Day: Tues., Jan. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Grand opening: Wed., Jan. 24 open daily starting at 10:30 a.m.

A release said The Habit will donate 100 percent of all proceeds to Spread the Word Nevada and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada from the community charity event.

On Free Habit Day, the first 200 guests can indulge on a complimentary pre-selected menu showcasing The Habit's award-winning Charburgers, grilled sandwiches and fresh salads, according to a release.

For more information, visit The Habit's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Youtube.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.