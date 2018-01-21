FOX5 crew finds Google art doppelgangers

FOX5 staff members used Google to find their art doppelganger.
The Google Arts and Culture app allows people to snap a selfie so it can generate a fine art doppelganger. To find your art doppelganger, download the Google Arts and Culture app for Android or iPhone. Take a picture and explore the artwork Google presents.
To view the gallery of photos on a mobile device, click or tap here.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.