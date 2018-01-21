FOX5 crew finds Google art doppelgangers - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

FOX5 crew finds Google art doppelgangers

Posted: Updated:
Sam Argier found his art doppelganger. (Source: Google) Sam Argier found his art doppelganger. (Source: Google)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

FOX5 staff members used Google to find their art doppelganger. 

The Google Arts and Culture app allows people to snap a selfie so it can generate a fine art doppelganger. To find your art doppelganger, download the Google Arts and Culture app for Android or iPhone. Take a picture and explore the artwork Google presents. 

To view the gallery of photos on a mobile device, click or tap here. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Inside FOX5

