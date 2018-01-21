Inmate walks away from conservation camp north of Las Vegas

NDOC said Jeffrey Pimental might have more tattoos than what is shown in this undated image. (Source: NDOC)

The Nevada Department of Corrections said an inmate walked away from a conservation camp located 30 miles north of Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to NDOC, Jeffrey Pimental was reported missing from Thre Lakes Valley Conservation Camp at about 6 p.m. The department believes he walked away from the camp and was picked up by a driver in a vehicle nearby.

Pimental was described as a minimal security male inmate. NDOC said he arrived from Clark County on April 6, 2017, and was serving 29 to 60 months for battery with a deadly weapon.

NDOC described him as a 46-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5'9" tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, dark hair, with tattoos over his body including his face.

A warrant has been issued for Pimental. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911.

