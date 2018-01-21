CCFD: Firefighter injured battling blaze near Owens and Nellis

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at an apartment complex on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire at 1:50 p.m. at 4879 East Owens Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex. Crews were able to knock down the fire by 12:29 a.m. on Sunday.

One firefighter was injured at the scene and was taken to University Medical Center for further evaluation, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross assisted with four displaced adults from two apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damages have not yet been estimated.

