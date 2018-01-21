Suspected Las Vegas business robber wanted by police

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a suspected robber. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Valley business.

Police said on Jan. 18 at 1:40 p.m., a man entered a business in the 7100 block of West Craig Boulevard, near Tenaya Way, threatened an employee with a firearm and forced the employee to give him money.

The suspect was described by police as a black man, approximately 25- to 30-years old, standing about 5'7" to 5'11" tall, weighing about 160 to 175 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white wool cap and eyeglasses. He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.