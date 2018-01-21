Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 11:34 p.m. at Warm Springs Road and Tamarus Street, east of Interstate 215.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on Warm Springs Road at Tamarus Street in the left travel lane. A pedestrian was walking east in the left eastbound travel lane of Warm Springs Road when the Toyota struck him.

The 53-year-old pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Metro's Fatal Detail is investigating the crash.

