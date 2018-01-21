Las Vegas supporters prepare for Women's March

Millions of women all over the country are marching for their rights this weekend. Las Vegas is hosting the kick off to the Women’s March campaign “Power to the Polls.” It’s an event that will launch the national voter registration tour.

The event is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“We have the right to vote, we don't vote, I think we just assume people are gonna do the right thing and I think we gotta start taking responsibility and actually getting out there,” supporter Brent Morgan said.

Conservative women held their own rally to celebrate the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration Saturday.

“You don't have to be a militant feminist to become a strong woman. You know you can still have a voice being conservative but you don't need to be fighting constantly and having this hatred consuming you," conservative woman Rachel Gunther said.

Their goal was to remind people that there is an organized community of like-minded women dedicated to inspiring, educating, and sharing conservative values with each other.

