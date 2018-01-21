Armed robber targets business in Northwest Las Vegas

An armed robbery suspect is shown in this surveillance still (LVMPD / FOX5).

An armed robber entered a business in northwest Las Vegas and threatened an employee Saturday morning, Metro police said.

According to an LVMPD release, the male suspect entered the store on the 6100 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard at 8:37 a.m.

He threatened an employee with a semi-automatic handgun and forced the employee to give him money, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5'9" to 5'10" tall with a thin build. He wore a black jacket and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-282-3591.

