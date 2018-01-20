Two dead in shooting near downtown - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two dead in shooting near downtown

Posted: Updated:

Two people were shot dead about 7:30 a.m. Saturday at E Street and Washington

Street north of downtown, according to Metro Police.

A third person involved in the incident was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shootings might have been an attempted murder-suicide -- and might be

domestic-related, according to the Metro Police watch commander.

