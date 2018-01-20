Pair killed in 'love triangle' shooting near downtown Las Vegas identified

LVMPD crime scene investigators survey the scene of a shooting that left two people dead Jan. 20, 2018 (FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a "love triangle" shooting that left two people dead and one injured early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7:27 a.m. in the area of F Street and Morgan Avenue, near Washington Avenue. On arrival, two deceased men, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 28-year-old Manuel Parra-Luna and 41-year-old Jorge Rodriguez-Lopez, and an injured woman were located on the scene.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, the woman was meeting her boyfriend, Parra-Luna, and was followed by her husband, Rodriguez-Lopez.

Rodriguez-Lopez struck Parra-Luna's vehicle with his own then exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the woman and Parra-Luna before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police said the woman suffered at least two gunshot wounds to her legs. Parra-Luna was shot in the head at close range and may have been hit by the suspect's vehicle, according to McGrath.

The woman was transported to UMC in unknown condition but remains stable.

McGrath said the shooting will be investigated as a domestic violence incident.

"It's very unfortunate, anything related to domestic violence -- there are always other options, there are always other ways to handle this," McGrath said.

