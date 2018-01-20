'Love triangle' shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured near downtown Las Vegas

A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
"This defendant is a predator," prosecutor Kristina Rhoades said of 16 year old Maysen Melton. The teenager is accused of nearly two dozen charges including sexual assault, kidnapping and child porn.More >
Las Vegas Metro police investigated a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday evening.More >
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced the release of a preliminary report Friday on the 1 October investigation.More >
Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.More >
Even though it has been three months since Stephen Paddock opened fire onto a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the public still knows very little about what happened.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
Authorities in southern Oklahoma say a 13-year-old boy died while trying to help his paralyzed father escape from a mobile home fire.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
