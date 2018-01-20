Metro police searching for man suspected of robbing Valley casino

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a casino.

Police said on Jan. 13, the suspect entered a casino property near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. He approached the cashier cage armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The cage employee complied with the suspect and handed him money. The suspect then left the property.

Police described the suspect as a black man, about 20- to 30-years-old, standing approximately 5'7" to 5'9" tall, and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, tan pants, a ball cap, and sunglasses.

Do you know who this is? @LVMPD said he is the suspect in a casino robbery

>https://t.co/OdWe9UJNtP pic.twitter.com/sGFmp5eNbE — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 20, 2018

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

