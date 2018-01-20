Metro police searching for man suspected of robbing Valley casin - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro police searching for man suspected of robbing Valley casino

Posted: Updated:
Police released surveillance images of a robbery suspect from Jan. 13, 2018. (Source: LVMPD) Police released surveillance images of a robbery suspect from Jan. 13, 2018. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a casino.

Police said on Jan. 13, the suspect entered a casino property near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. He approached the cashier cage armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The cage employee complied with the suspect and handed him money. The suspect then left the property. 

Police described the suspect as a black man, about 20- to 30-years-old, standing approximately 5'7" to 5'9" tall, and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, tan pants, a ball cap, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.