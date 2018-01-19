NHP investigating double fatal crash near Mountain Springs

The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash Friday evening.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:08 p.m. on State Route 160 and mile marker 22, west of Mountain Springs.

NHP said the crash involved two motorcycles and a passenger vehicle.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

#breaking fatal crash, SR160 and mile marker 22. 2 motorcycles vs passenger car. 2 deceased on scene. PIO Enroute. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 20, 2018

According to NDOT, State Route 160 has been shut down in both directions at mile marker 22.

Road Closed - SR-160/Pahrump Valley Rd both directions at mile marker 22 (west of Mountain Springs) in Clark Co... https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) January 20, 2018

