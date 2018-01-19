NHP investigating double fatal crash near Mountain Springs - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NHP investigating double fatal crash near Mountain Springs

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash Friday evening. 

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:08 p.m. on State Route 160 and mile marker 22, west of Mountain Springs. 

NHP said the crash involved two motorcycles and a passenger vehicle. 

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. 

According to NDOT, State Route 160 has been shut down in both directions at mile marker 22. 

