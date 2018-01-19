Boulder City police searching for missing man

The Boulder City Police Department said they are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who may be in severe emotional distress.

Joseph Mackanos, 69, was last seen in Boulder City on Wednesday at about 9 a.m.

He was last seen driving a 2015 grey four-door Hyundai with Nevada license plate 89D509.

Police said he may be in need of medical attention and does not own a cell phone.

Police described him as a white man, standing approximately 5'11" tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He also has long fingernails.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Boulder City police at 702-293-9325.

