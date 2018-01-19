Las Vegas police to provide latest in 1 October investigation - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police to provide latest in 1 October investigation

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Sheriff Joe Lombardo at 1 Oct. press conference on Oct. 13, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) Sheriff Joe Lombardo at 1 Oct. press conference on Oct. 13, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was scheduled to hold a press conference in Las Vegas at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the 1 October investigation.

The scheduled briefing will be the first update from authorities on the mass shooting investigation in the new year.

The press conference will be held at Las Vegas Metro Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas.

A total of 58 victims were killed and hundreds of others injured the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 when Stephen Paddock opened fire from a Mandalay Bay hotel room onto concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Paddock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities,

