Parents upset over possible changes to Henderson Middle School boundaries

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Dozens of parents voiced their concerns about possible changes to Clark County School District middle schools in Henderson at a public meeting Thursday night.

The meeting addressed redistricting for middle schools in Henderson, something CCSD officials say is done every year to fight overcrowding in schools. Most of the parents at the meeting were concerned about one change in particular: neighborhoods near Pecos and Robindale that are currently within the Greenspun Middle School boundaries, being moved to Schofield Middle school.

"I was frustrated, I was kind of upset, called friends in the neighborhood and asked what was going on and why was this happening," Alison Cox said. Her children currently go to Cox Elementary School and planned to go to Greenspun.

Cox said she looked at area schools when buying her home, and it is frustrating to see the borders move around her.

No decisions were made at Thursday's meeting. The next meeting regarding redistricting is on January 23. You can get a look at all the changes, maps of the boundaries, and more information on the meetings, here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.