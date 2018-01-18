Police investigate deadly shooting near northeast Las Vegas park

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:31 p.m. near Lewis Family Park located near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said it appeared a fight broke out between two groups of people at the park. The fight carried out towards the street when the victim was shot. The victim, described as a black male in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators located two guns at the scene and they believe a third gun is with the suspects, police said.

Two suspects left the scene. Police described them as two Hispanic males with medium builds. They left in a dark-colored Toyota Celica.

Police said the shooting is possibly gang-related.

Investigators are interviewing several witnesses, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.