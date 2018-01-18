Woman struck and killed by vehicle in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Public Information Officer Aaron Patty briefs the media on the crash. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

North Las Vegas police are at the scene of a deadly crash on Jan. 18, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at 5:50 p.m. at Cheyenne Avenue and Berg Street, near Civic Center Drive.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne approaching Berg when it struck a woman.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Officers currently have Cheyenne/Berg closed for a serious crash where someone has died. Drivers avoid area. PIO enroute — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 19, 2018

Investigators are at the scene to determine who had the right of way and if the woman was in a crosswalk. Police noted there is a crosswalk at the intersection.

The area is shut down for the investigation, police said. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes.

