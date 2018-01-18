North Las Vegas mayor: "game changer" project coming soon

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the State of the City address on Jan. 18, 2018. (FOX5)

The city of North Las Vegas held its annual state of the city address on Thursday. The mayor outlined where the city is excelling and where improvements need to be made.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee wasted no time talking about the loss of Faraday Future.

“Despite all of our fantastic successes, Faraday Future remains a big disappointment- and frankly a new dirty "F" word around city hall,” Mayor Lee said.

However, he said the city is investing in infrastructure out at Apex that will bring other big companies to the area.

“18,000 acres that are continually going to add more and more value to the city of North Las Vegas,” Mayor Lee said.

He sees North Las Vegas as being a hub for manufacturing, e-commerce, warehousing, and technology.

“Great things are happening. We're diversifying the economy and the whole southern Nevada region. There will be a day these hotels will feel the pinch as we take these employees that they have and we're moving them over to North Las Vegas to work in the manufacturing industries,” Mayor Lee said.

He said the city has more land available to develop than anywhere else in the state.

“North Las Vegas will be the biggest economic community in this region in the next twenty years.”

He said between bringing new companies to the region and revitalizing older areas, North Las Vegas is on the brink of something big.

“North Las Vegas is the place to be. It will be for the next 15 years. More new money will be made in North Las Vegas than anywhere else. Hide and watch. Get on board. But here's where money is and it's going to North Las Vegas, try to get in the middle of it,” Mayor Lee said.

The Mayor also mentioned a project that he’s not allowed to talk about yet. He said they expect to reveal it this spring and that it will be a “game changer” for the city.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.