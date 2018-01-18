Las Vegas teen accused of raping and kidnapping classmates

"This defendant is a predator," prosecutor Kristina Rhoades said of 16 year old Maysen Melton. The teenager is accused of nearly two dozen charges including sexual assault, kidnapping and child porn.

"He raped multiple victims in this case," Rhoades said. These alleged attacks happened when Melton was a student at Shadow Ridge High school. The prosecution said Melton would get girls in intimate situations, and then trip or force them to the ground and 'violently rape' them. But it didn't stop there, Melton also allegedly would take nude photos of his victims then blackmail them and threaten to put the pictures around the school.

"We know at least two girls have contemplated suicide," Rhoades said of the victims.

Melton no longer goes to Shadow Ridge, in court, it was said he now is a junior at Palo Verde High School. Multiple parents from Palo Verde reached out to us and said the first time they heard about Melton was after the principal at Palo Verde, sent an email out.

"Fear. Fear is the first thing I feel. Did my daughter have anything to do this kid?", one parent who wants to remain anonymous asked.

The email from Principal Sweikert reads in part: I want to assure you I have received no reports of any such behavior occurring on Palo Verde Campus.

FOX5 called Principal Swikert who confirmed he sent the email. He would not comment on whether he knew about the charges Maysen Melton was facing when he was transferred to Palo Verde but did add he has no control of the district placing students in his school. Principal Sweikert also added he is extremely upset about the entire situation. Palo Verde parents agree.

"They are passing the danger onto other students who don't know what is going on and this could happen to them," one parent told FOX5.

Student safety is also a concern for the prosecution who asked that a warrant be issued.

"He is not homeschooled he goes to Palo Verde and I have concerns for the girls there," Rhoades there.

The judge set bail at $200,000 and ordered Melton to have no contact with any of the alleged victims. He will be back in court January 25th.

FOX5 reached out to the Clark County School District who sent us this statement:

The Clark County School District has heard concerns from parents and employees about recent media reports regarding a student who was arrested on charges of sexual assault, and we are cooperating with Metro. "Nevada Revised Statute requires us to provide an education to all students. We make accommodations for students with a criminal history to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

"CCSD Police do not investigate sexual assaults. We refer all potential sexual assaults to local law enforcement. Schools cannot concurrently conduct investigations into matters being handled by local law enforcement because that could impede or interfere with the law enforcement investigation. "The investigation and arrest have been handled by Metro, and we would refer any further questions to them regarding the investigation. "We encourage any additional victims or anyone with information to contact Metro at 702-828-3421."

