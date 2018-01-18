Metro police find body during search for hikers near Frenchman M - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro police find body during search for hikers near Frenchman Mountain

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a body was found near Frenchman Mountain Road in east Las Vegas. 

Officers were looking for two hikers near the area when a helicopter unit spotted the body just after 3 p.m. 

Police said the victim appeared to be a Hispanic man. He had multiple stab wounds. 

Police said homicide detectives are investigating the death. 

The two hikers were also located by police. One hiker suffered a head wound after falling down, police said. 

