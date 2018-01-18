Clark County coroner releases 1 October shooter remains to Paddock’s brother

The Clark County Coroner's Office released the cause and manner of death of each 1 October victim. (Photo: FOX5)

In a statement released Thursday, the Clark County coroner confirmed Stephen Paddock’s cremated remains have been given to his brother Eric.

Paddock, who police say was responsible for 58 deaths and hundreds of injuries in a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said in a statement:

“The cremated remains of Stephen Paddock were given to his brother Eric this morning. Due to security concerns, we felt it was important to deliver the remains in a secure manner, which was accomplished. As you know, we recently released the cause and manner of death in this case.”

Fudenberg went on to say he would not be releasing any additional information related to this case.

The coroner’s office had recently released the causes of death for all 58 victims of the 1 October shooting.

Las Vegas Metro police said they will hold a press conference on the 1 October investigation on Friday at 10 a.m. FOX5 will stream the press conference on Facebook.

