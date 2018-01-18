Overturned big rig shuts down Las Vegas Blvd. at Russell Rd.

A big rig overturned on Las Vegas Blvd. south of Russell Rd. Jan. 18, 2018 (Photo: Les Krifaton/FOX5)

A big rig overturned and landed across all southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of Russell Road in Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Clark County firefighters responded to the incident around 7:29 a.m.

It was unclear if anyone involved suffered any injuries.

The truck was carrying a load of PVC pipes.

Metro police shut down all southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard as officials worked to clear the scene.

No further details were released.

