Las Vegas not on list of finalist cities for Amazon headquarters

Las Vegas was not included on a list released Thursday of 20 locations under consideration for Amazon's second headquarters.

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses. Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, and the company said last year that it received 238 proposals.

Among the list of 20, most were along the East Coast and Midwest, including Boston, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Los Angeles was the only West Coast city. Texas and Pennsylvania both had two cities that made the cut: Dallas, Austin, Texas, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. And Toronto is the only city outside the U.S.

Amazon.com Inc. said it will make a final selection sometime this year.

