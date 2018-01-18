Henderson middle school to retire 1 October victim’s basketball jersey

One of the youngest victims of the 1 October shooting is receiving a special honor from his junior high school.

Brown Academy in Henderson is retiring 20-year-old Quinton Robbins basketball jersey as a unique way to honor the alum.

“It’s an emotional feeling,” Quinton’s dad, Joe Robbins said. “I look forward to seeing [his jersey] every time I come in [to this gym].”

A number three jersey will be hung up inside the gym. Robbins’ sixth-grade brother who is currently on the team, will wear the No. 3 jersey through his time on the team. Then the jersey will not be available to future players.

“It’s well deserved,” Robbins’ good friend Logan Green said.

“Just seeing his jersey will always put a smile on my face,” Quinton’s former coach Scott Berg said.

Quinton died in the 1 October mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. He was attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Quinton was a UNLV student and a graduate of Basic High School. He maintained relationships within the athletic community, serving as a recreational assistant for the City of Henderson.

The Robbins family is in the process of creating a foundation in honor of their son. They say it will provide athletic scholarships to students at both Brown Academy and Basic High School.

