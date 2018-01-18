Suspect arrested for killing man over loud music in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police arrested 37-year-old Stavros Stathakos in connection with a deadly shooting that stemmed from a dispute over loud music, police said.

Police said on Jan. 16 Stathakos was arguing with the victim, Jamar Jermaine Taylor, about playing loud music coming from his vehicle at an apartment complex. As Taylor began walking away, Stathakos pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times. Officers located Taylor behind the Kensington Suites complex on 2200 West Bonanza Road, near Tonopah Drive.

Taylor was later pronounced dead at UMC Trauma, a release said.

The report stated Stathakos walked away with a gun after shooting Taylor. As he left, a maintenance and security employee wrestled away the gun from Stathakos and told him to go back to his apartment. The employee went back to his apartment, unloaded the gun, and waited for officers to arrive. Meanwhile, Stathakos went back to his apartment and closed the door. Several officers arrived and told him to come out. He complied and was taken into custody without incident.

A witness told police she heard Stathakos "rant and rave" about loud music days before the shooting, the report stated. The witness said on the day of the shooting she saw Stathakos approach Taylor over the music and that Taylor appeared "confused" at his anger. She said she saw Stathakos shoot Taylor several times. Adding, Taylor tried to run away but Stathakos chased him and fired more shots at him until he fell.

The employee at Kensington Suites told police several months before the deadly shooting he saw Stathakos acting strangeling while walking through the parking lot with a firearm holstered on his hop. He attempted to calm him down and told him to go back to his apartment. There were no other incidents at that time, the report said.

Stathakos was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

