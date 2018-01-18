Metro: Man arrested for killing man over loud music dispute

Stavros Stathakos, 37, was arrested for shooting a man to death over a loud music dispute Jan. 16, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police arrested 37-year-old Stavros Stathakos in connection with a fatal shooting that stemmed from a verbal dispute, police said.

Police said on Jan. 16 Stathakos was arguing with the victim about playing loud music from his vehicle. As the victim began walking away, Stathakos pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times. Officers located the victim behind the Kensington Suites complex on 2200 West Bonanza Road, near Tonopah Drive.

The man was later pronounced dead at UMC Trauma, a release said.

Stathakos was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity and cause of death of the victim after notifying his family.

