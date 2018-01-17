Metro: Suspect arrested for double murder behind swap meet

Michael Thompson, 32, was booked into CCDC on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon (FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double murder behind a northwest Valley swap meet.

Michael Thompson, 32, was taken into custody on Jan. 16 on the 2200 block of Sleepy Court, near Washington Avenue and Tonopah Drive. Police said he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon.

On the morning of Dec. 27, 2017, the bodies of two people who had been shot to death were found behind the Rancho Discount Mall, police said. The Clark County Coroner later identified one of the victims as 27-year-old Rhonda Lynn Ballow.

The second victim could not be identified because the next of kin had not been notified, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with further information on this homicide investigation is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

