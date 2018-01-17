Local 8th Grader wins international math competition

Samuel Goodman works on the complex math problem that led him to win the math competition (FOX5).

Samuel Goodman is an eighth grader at Hyde Park Middle school. Goodman is keeping his teachers on their toes because he's advanced to college-level math and is recognized statewide in other academic subjects.

"If I had one word to describe Samuel it would be 'incredible,'" Brandon Lawrence, Goodman's math teacher said.

Goodman is so good at math that he just won an international math competition in San Diego making him the youngest person to ever win it. Goodman showed us the complex math problem which clinched his victory. Goodman said he did it all in his head without writing anything down in about five seconds.

"I'm currently taking geometry but I've been doing calculus since about the 4th grade," Goodman said.

Goodman isn't just good at math, he also won fourth place in a statewide geography bee. He's also very advanced when it comes to spelling.

"I got to admit sometimes it's a little daunting because he knows more math than I do," Lawrence said.

Impressive qualities run in Goodman's family.

"My father is a cancer doctor, my mother is a physical therapist, and my grandparents...they were both mayors of Las Vegas," Samuel said. His grandparents are current Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former mayor Oscar Goodman.

Goodman said he doesn't know what he wants to be when he grows up and doesn't know where he wants to go to college but said what he knows for certain is that he never wants to stop learning.

"I guess I've always had an interest and wanted to learn more, so with the interest comes my motivation to learn," he said.

Goodman was awarded $10,000 for winning the math competition. He gets to keep half while the other half will benefit the Hyde Park Middle School math department.

