Florida man wins more than $1M at The Cosmopolitan

A man won more than $1 million at The Cosmopolitan on Jan. 16, 2018. (The Cosmopolitan)

A Florida man vacationing in Las Vegas hit a more than $1 million jackpot at The Cosmopolitan on Tuesday.

Lyle, of Orlando, was playing The Simpsons slot machine at the property for about 20 minutes with his girlfriend before he hit the jackpot.

He hit all Homer Simpsons in a line to win $1,033,339.

The Cosmopolitan recently paid out more than $400,000 to another guest playing Wheel of Fortune at the property. The guest was celebrating his 21st birthday.

