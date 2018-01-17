Florida man wins more than $1M at The Cosmopolitan - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Florida man wins more than $1M at The Cosmopolitan

Posted: Updated:
A man won more than $1 million at The Cosmopolitan on Jan. 16, 2018. (The Cosmopolitan) A man won more than $1 million at The Cosmopolitan on Jan. 16, 2018. (The Cosmopolitan)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Florida man vacationing in Las Vegas hit a more than $1 million jackpot at The Cosmopolitan on Tuesday. 

Lyle, of Orlando, was playing The Simpsons slot machine at the property for about 20 minutes with his girlfriend before he hit the jackpot. 

He hit all Homer Simpsons in a line to win $1,033,339.

The Cosmopolitan recently paid out more than $400,000 to another guest playing Wheel of Fortune at the property. The guest was celebrating his 21st birthday. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.