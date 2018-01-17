Henderson police investigating battery case at condo complex

Henderson police said they are investigating after a person was critically injured at a condominium complex on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the call at 7:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Ramsgate Drive, near Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road.

According to police, officers are investigating a battery.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody has been taken into custody, police said.

