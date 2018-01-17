CCSD seeks public input on next superintendent

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District is asking for the public's input on the next superintendent.

Some people in the Valley received a robot call from the school district on Tuesday suggesting they fill out a survey on what qualities and characteristics they would like the next superintendent to possess. The survey features 30 prewritten characteristics, 10 of which will need to be selected based on what you believe is the most important. In addition, the survey features a section to add additional thoughts and comments.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Five town hall meetings will also take place in the Valley.

Schedule:

Jan. 23, 6 p.m.-8p.m., Ed W. Clark High School

Jan. 24, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northwest Career and Technical Academy

Jan. 26, 1 p.m.-3p.m., Southwest Career and Technical Academy

Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-2p.m. Silverado College Preparatory and Career Technical High School

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky previously announced his plans to retire after a 30-year career in the education. He is expected to officially retire after his contract with CCSD ends in June 2018.

The next superintendent faces a $60 million budget deficit. The district has already approved budget cuts to address the shortfall.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.