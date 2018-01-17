Bollard project delayed again amid pay dispute

The installation of more bollards was delayed due to a pay dispute. (FOX5)

Confusion over pay rates for workers installing steel beams intended to protect pedestrians from cars on the Las Vegas Strip caused another delay in the installation process.

Clark County commissioners were scheduled to approve an extension for Mueller Construction's work on the project on Tuesday but decided to defer the decision until county officials could complete their investigation into whether the construction company properly paid its workers.

"It happens all the time on projects," Nevada Foundation for Fair Contracting Director Lou DaSalvio said into a microphone before the Commission. "Just last week we had a union contractor who failed to pay his workers for three weeks."

DaSalvio made the accusations against Mueller Construction and claims he has evidence that the construction company has underpaid multiple employees.

DaSalvio said Mueller construction did not honor prevailing wages required by state laws and regulations.

"We're sure it's going to show some overpay and we believe no underpay," Mueller Construction's attorney Robert Kern said.

Kern said there is no pay disparity among workers. He believes the County's investigation will find the opposite.

"They've found more overpay and that's not something we undo. If someone is overpaid lucky them."

The county cannot move forward with the installation until the dispute is settled.

The commission could vote on the matter during the next meeting on Feb. 6.

