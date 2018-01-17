Experts see spike in thieves targeting Valley casinos - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Experts see spike in thieves targeting Valley casinos

Written by Eric Hilt
In the last week, three casinos on or near the Las Vegas Strip have been hit by thieves.

Last week, the cage at the New York New York casino was robbed, over the weekend a similar crime happened at Ellis Island Casino at Flamingo and Koval, and on Monday a crook jumped over the counter and made off with cash at the SLS Las Vegas. The crimes come months after a man robbed the cage at the Bellagio at gunpoint.

Steve Ketter, a security expert with Premier Risk Solutions said he considers the rash of crimes a spike, but not the start of a trend, calling the incidents "crimes of opportunity."

Ketter also noted that casinos often have to balance hospitality and security, meaning sometimes the cage is not as secure as it could be, in order to make guests feel comfortable on the casino floor. 

Ketter said he does not expect casinos to make security changes other than the usual upgrading of security cameras and staff. 

