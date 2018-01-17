Disgruntled employee threatens to "shoot the place up" at valley Burger King

Metro police are investigating an incident inside a Burger King restaurant on West Cheyenne near Rainbow Boulevard.

According to Lieutenant David Gordon, shortly before 8:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man walked into the fast food restaurant where he had previously worked, he demanded to his manager that his hours be increased after they were pushed back to 30 hours per week.

The suspect told the manager he did not want to “shoot the place up.”

The manager quickly called 9-1-1 and had 6 employees and 4 customers leave discretely out a back door.

Police, including Metro’s air unit, arrived on scene soon after. They entered the business and arrested the suspect.

After further investigation, a 30 round magazine with a semi-auto rifle was in the suspect's pocket.

According to the search warrant for the suspect’s backpack, police found, a partially disassembled semi-auto rifle and a machete knife.

He had those items with him when he was in the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.