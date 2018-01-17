Tailgater Tavern set to open near future Raiders stadium - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SLIDESHOW

Tailgater Tavern set to open near future Raiders stadium

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
(Gai Phanalasy / FOX5) (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Tailgater Tavern will open its doors less than a mile away from the future Raiders stadium on Jan. 21. The tavern on 3990 West Russell Road will feature classic eats, craft beers, and multiple T.V. screens streaming every seasonal sports game. On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.