Police: Person shot, killed northwest of downtown Las Vegas

Metro police investigate a shooting that left a person dead in a Las Vegas parking lot. Jan. 16, 2018. (Photo: Jason Westerhaus/ FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a deadly shooting in a parking lot northwest of downtown Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a person was shot multiple times in a parking lot at Kensington Suites near Bonanza Road and Tonopah Drive.

The victim was transported to UMC and died a short time later.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody, according to police.

The gun used in the shooting was recovered by police, according to authorities.

