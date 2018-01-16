Vegas Golden Knights sign Jon Merrill to two-year contract exten - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights sign Jon Merrill to two-year contract extension

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a two-year contract extension worth $1.375 million. 

General manager George McPhee made the announcement on Tuesday. 

He scored a game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 14. Over the course of this five seasons with the NHL, he has recorded 38 points. 

Merrill was selected by the Golden Knights during the expansion draft on June 21 from the Devils. 

