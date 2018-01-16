Vegas Golden Knights sign Jon Merrill to two-year contract extension

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)

The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a two-year contract extension worth $1.375 million.

General manager George McPhee made the announcement on Tuesday.

He scored a game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 14. Over the course of this five seasons with the NHL, he has recorded 38 points.

NEWS: The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/RryOxWN8Q5 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 16, 2018

Merrill was selected by the Golden Knights during the expansion draft on June 21 from the Devils.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.