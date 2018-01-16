Donations to 'Las Vegas Victim's Fund' encouraged before January ends

A row of 58 crosses dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting stand behind the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (FOX5).

Officials are asking anyone who would like to donate to the Las Vegas Victim's Fund to do so before Jan. 31.

Victims of 1 October have also been asked to file a claim before Jan. 31, as well. Funds will begin to be distributed in March.

Donations to the fund can be made by credit card online. Donations can also be mailed to 900 South Pavilion Center, Suie 150, Las Vegas, NV, 89144. Contributions to the fund are tax deductible.

The victim's fund includes money raised through a GoFundMe account created by Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Officials said they want to remind victims that the Las Vegas Victim's Fund is different from the Nevada Victims of Crime Program. Funds may be available through the Nevada Victims of Crime Program too. Additional information on this program can be found online too.

