Man jumps over counter, takes cash from SLS Las Vegas

The SLS hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is seen in this undated file image. (File/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a grand larceny at the SLS Las Vegas on Monday.

At about 9:30 a.m., a man jumped over a counter, grabbed cash, and left the property, police said.

Police said the suspect did not use force during the incident and he was not armed.

The suspect is not in custody, police said.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Metro confirmed they are investigating one other grand larceny, at Ellis Island Casino, and two robberies, at the Bellagio and New York-New York, that occurred over the last three months in the Valley.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

