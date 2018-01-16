GOP gains, but still more Democratic voters in Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

GOP gains, but still more Democratic voters in Nevada

Posted: Updated:
Voters cast their ballots in an undated image. (File) Voters cast their ballots in an undated image. (File)
RENO, NV (AP) -

Republicans made some inroads into Democrats' voter registration edge in Nevada last year but Democrats still hold a significant advantage of more than 76,000 active voters.

Democrats led by more than 97,000 registered voters last January, with about 595,000 to the GOP's 498,000.

But the end of year numbers posted by the Secretary of State's Office show that as of Jan. 1, the advantage has shrunk to about 76,000 -- with about 566,000 Democrats and 490,000 Republicans.

The total number of active registered voters statewide dipped from 1.5 million in January 2017 to 1.46 million last month as Nevada gears up for a key mid-term election.

Democrats now make up 38.7 percent of the state's active voters, Republicans 33.5 percent, non-partisans 21.3 percent, the Independent American Party 4.4 percent, Libertarians 1 percent and other parties combined 1.1 percent.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.